UET showcases 36 final year projects

Peshawar - The Final Year Project Exhibition 2024, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar showcased 36 final year projects by the final year students.

Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof Dr Qaisar Ali as the chief guest inaugurated the exhibition. Later, the VC, chairman of the department and faculty members visited the projects and appreciated the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas.

The event was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Prof Dr Hamid Ullah with assistance from ASME & IMechE students’ societies of the department. The exhibition was sponsored by Building Energy Research Centre (BERC), UET Peshawar.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, vice-chancellor UET Peshawar as chief guest of the closing ceremony urged collaboration between academia, industry and the government. “We need to focus on commercialisation of these projects for the benefit of the society,” he added. To make strong collaboration with industry, a core committee would be constituted in near future which will bridge the students with industry to provide them multiple opportunities, the VC said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Hamid Ullah, Chairman Department of Mechanical Engineering, said that ‘Final Year Project Exhibition’ is a regular feature, arranged every year to celebrate the achievements of the students and encourage them to communicate their project work to the public, especially the industry. The current four batches of the Department of Mechanical Engineering are declared as OBE accredited by the PEC accreditation team during its recent visit of the department, he said.

He appreciated the industries for their participation in the exhibition. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Alam Zaib and final year project exhibition committee for holding a successful project exhibition.

Prof Dr Rizwan and Dr Navid Ahmed, Director BERC, also spoke on the occasion. Prof Dr Rizwan urged the students to focus on their future and get higher studies while Dr Navid briefed the participants about the Building Energy Research Centre and trainings provided by them.

The first prize for the best design project was won by the students for the project ‘Design and Implementation of multi mode wheelchair interface for quadriplgic patients’ supervised by Dr Feroz Shah, second prize was won by the project ‘Hybrid car of 200cc IC Engine and Electric Motor’ supervised by Engr Adnan Rasheed while third prize was won by the project ‘Mind-controlled mionic arm’ supervised by Engr Nadeem-ur-Rehman.

The project exhibition also declared special awards including best Mechanical Design which was awarded to the group for ‘Design, fabrication and testing of hybrid multi-mode water wheeler’ supervised by Dr Navid, best Research award was conferred to the students who developed ‘Numerical and geometric optimization of MCHS’ supervised by Dr Kareem Akhtar. ‘Design and fabrication of smart electric bike’ supervised by Engr Fazl-e Yazdan was declared as best Mechanical Green Project while ‘MED UET building energy analysis’ supervised by Dr Fakhr-e-Alam won the best poster award.

The representatives from various industries including Fuji Fertilizer, Bin Qasim and others also took part in the exhibition. The evaluation committee included Dr Tufail Habib, Industrial Engineering UET, Peshawar, Engr Farooq Ahmad, HoD Mechanical Department, GCT Kohat and Engr Saad Ullah, Chief Engineer Mechanical OGDCL, Togh gas Field, Kohat.

At the end, Prof Dr Hamid Ullah and Prof Dr Rizwan gave shields and cash prizes to the winners. The exhibition was attended by a large number of students, faculty and representative from different industries.