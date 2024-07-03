World Sports Journalists Day' celebrated with fervor in Lahore

The World Sports Journalists Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, organized by the Sports Writers Association of Punjab (SWAP) and the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) in collaboration with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday.

The event was graced by notable attendees including PHF Secretary and former Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali, former hockey Olympians Asif Bajwa and Shahbaz Senior, and Chairman of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Shahid Sheikh. The ceremony also saw the participation of several key figures in sports journalism such as Chairman SJAL Zahid Maqsood, Muhammad Yaqoob, Farrukh Butt, Acting President of SJAL Shehzad Malik, Secretary Yousaf Anjum, and Ijaz Sheikh. Prominent sports journalists like Sohail Imran, Olympian Anjum Saeed, Masood ur Rehman, Hafiz Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Rauf Rofi, Rana Azar Noor, Wasim Ahmed, Azhar Masood, Ghalib Bajwa, Shakeel Khattak, and Azhar Kazmi were also present.

The event commenced with an introduction by PSWA Treasurer Shehzad Malik, who highlighted the significant contributions of sports journalists in promoting and enhancing various sports and their athletes. Malik emphasized the importance of sports journalism in promoting a positive impact on sports federations and athletes.

Former Olympian Asif Bajwa, in his address, reminisced about the golden era of hockey when the writings of sports journalists played a pivotal role in the improvement of the national team. Bajwa emphasized the need for dedicated sports journalists who could provide constructive feedback for the advancement of sports in Pakistan. "There was a time when hockey was at its peak, and the columns written by sports journalists were highly valued by the management. Today, we need such role model journalists to help Pakistan sports excel once again."

Echoing Bajwa's sentiments, former Olympian Shahbaz Senior acknowledged the influential role of sports journalists in shaping the performance and image of sports in Pakistan. "I am grateful to the sports journalists of my era who portrayed a great image of hockey during its peak. I urge the young sports journalists to continue highlighting the positive aspects of the country and provide suggestions to improve the standard of sports in Pakistan."

PHF General Secretary Rana Mujahid emphasized the need to focus on the national game, hockey, which still holds the potential to reclaim its lost glory. "Despite the lack of resources and infrastructure, we are striving hard to revive hockey. With the support of sports journalists, we can bring hockey back to its former glory."

Chairman of PSWA Shahid Sheikh and SJAL Chairman Zahid Maqsood highlighted the evolution of sports journalism from print to digital media. They stressed the importance of adapting to new trends while maintaining the spirit of sports and nationalism. "Our primary goal should be the betterment of sports in Pakistan, and we must continue to highlight both the positive aspects and areas needing improvement."

Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal recognized the crucial role of sports journalists in promoting sports in Punjab. "Sports journalists not only highlight genuine talent but also showcase it to the world, encouraging our athletes to excel further. I congratulate all sports journalists on their special day and hope they will continue to contribute to the betterment of sports in Pakistan." The event concluded with the cutting of a cake to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Sports Journalists Association (AIPS).