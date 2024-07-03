World Sports Journalists Day celebrated with fervour in Lahore

LAHORE - The World Sports Journalists Day was celebrated with fervour here at the National Hockey Stadium and was organized by Sports Writers Association of Punjab (SWAP) and Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday.

The event was graced by notable attendees including PHF Secretary and former Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali, former hockey Olympians Shahbaz Senior and Asif Bajwa, and PSWF Chairman Shahid Sheikh, SJAL Chairman Zahid Maqsood, Muhammad Yaqoob, Farrukh Butt, Shehzad Malik, Yousaf Anjum, Ijaz Sheikhm, Sohail Imran, Olympian Anjum Saeed, Masood ur Rehman, Hafiz Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Rauf Rofi, Rana Azar Noor, Wasim Ahmed, Azhar Masood, Ghalib Bajwa, Shakeel Khattak, Azhar Kazmi and others.

Former Olympian Asif Bajwa, in his address, reminisced about the golden era of hockey when the writings of sports journalists played a pivotal role in the improvement of the national team. Bajwa emphasized the need for dedicated sports journalists who could provide constructive feedback for the advancement of sports in Pakistan. “There was a time when hockey was at its peak, and the columns written by sports journalists were highly valued by the management. Today, we need such role model journalists to help Pakistan sports excel once again.”

Former Olympian Shahbaz Senior acknowledged the influential role of sports journalists in shaping the performance and image of sports in Pakistan. “I am grateful to the sports journalists of my era who portrayed a great image of hockey during its peak. I urge the young sports journalists to continue highlighting the positive aspects of the country and provide suggestions to improve the standard of sports in Pakistan.”

PHF General Secretary Rana Mujahid emphasized the need to focus on the national game, which still holds the potential to reclaim its lost glory. “Despite the lack of resources and infrastructure, we are strivingto revive hockey. With the support of sports journalists, we can bring hockey back to its former glory.”

PSWA Chairman Shahid Sheikh and SJAL Chairman Zahid Maqsood highlighted the evolution of sports journalism from print to digital media. They stressed the importance of adapting to new trends while maintaining the spirit of sports and nationalism.The event concluded with the cutting of a cake to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Sports Journalists Association (AIPS).

DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal recognized the crucial role of sports journalists in promoting sports in Punjab. “Sports journalists not only highlight genuine talent but also showcase it to the world, encouraging our athletes to excel further. I congratulate all sports journalists on their special day and hope they will continue to contribute to the betterment of sports in Pakistan.”