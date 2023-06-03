Saturday, June 03, 2023
10 matches decided on inaugural day of 1st Women's National Futsal Cup

Web Sports Desk
10:43 PM | June 03, 2023
Sports

In the first match of the day, MRF crushed Bulls FC by 5-0. The second encounter came in the favor of TWk when they beat Real Lahore by 2-1. MRF in their second game, outclassed Sialkot City by 12-0. The fourth game between TWK and Bulls ended in a 1-1 draw. After losing against TWK, Real Lahore played excellently and thumped Sialkot City by 9-0. 

In the sixth game, MRF maintained the winning streak and got a third consecutive victory after defeating TWK by 2-1. The seventh game was triumphed by Bull, 7-0 against Sialkot City. With four straight wins, MRF after beating Real Lahore by 1-0, became the first team to qualify for the final. The second last game of the day was clinched by TWK, 10-0 against Sialkot City. In the last game, Real Lahore downed Bulls FC by 1-0.

MRF FC will lock horns against TWK on Sunday in the final whereas Real Lahore will face Bulls FC to secure third place in the 1st Women's National Futsal Cup.

