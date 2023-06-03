Saturday, June 03, 2023
Another prime suspect involved in May 9 riots identified

Agencies
June 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    The in­vestigators identified another prime suspect involved in the Jinnah House attack case on Friday. According to the details, a video came to light in which the suspect identi­fied as Nazim Abbas can be seen vandalizing the govern­ment and military property, as well as played a key role in the May 9 riots. Nazim Abbas, is a political representative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PP-95 of Chiniot and resides in Nisar Colony, Lahore. The suspect actively participated in the violent protests during the May 9 events in an aggressive and provocative manner, while remaining at the forefront in vandalism and attacks gov­ernment installations.

