Saturday, June 03, 2023
Another suspect involved in attack on GHQ identified

Web Desk
11:00 AM | June 03, 2023
National

 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president – Rawalpindi Chapter – was allegedly identified as a prime suspect for initiating May 9 riots at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the details, the investigators identified the miscreant – PTI vice president, Mian Atif Mehmood Qureshi – who threw a petrol bomb towards the central gate of GHQ.

Mian Atif is a Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi chapter and a resident of Qureshi Siham neighborhood of Rawalpindi.

The investigators stated that Mian Atif Mahmood actively participated in the GHQ attack – as seen in the video – the miscreant, Mian Atif, threw a petrol bomb towards the central gate of GHQ.

Mian Atif was played a central role in anti-state slogans and also involved in vandalism of military sculptures.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Mian Atif Mahmood for his involvement in the attack on GHQ and anti-military slogans, especially targeting military properties.

