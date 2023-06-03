Army’s Ibrahim gets sponsorship for national, int’l squash events 

PESHAWAR - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is going to sponsor Pakistan No. 1 top ranked squash player Ibrahim Mohib of Pakistan Army in the national and international events in and around the world, former World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan told this while talking to APP. Mohib Ullah Khan, an elder brother of squash legend Jansher Khan, informed that during his meeting with MD PSO Syed Muhammad Taha, he confirmed that Ibrahim Mohib of Army will get full sponsorship from the PSO either in the national or in the international events besides providing all the playing gears including rackets, shoes, uniform, balls and ensuring facilities of proper diet during his various outings.