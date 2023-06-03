Saturday, June 03, 2023
Asif Zardari, Ch Shujat discuss politics

Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
LAHORE    -   The PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari who is in Lahore these days to entice politicians to join his party, had a meeting with PML-Q President Ch Shu­jat Hussain at latter’s residence after around a year. The PPP-P and the PML-Q are allied par­ties in the incumbent coali­tion government headed by the PML-N which is the leading co­alition partner. The PML-Q’s Chief Organizer Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Ch Shujat’s son Ch Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting. Issues relating to politics and economy came under discussion as Ch Shujat stressed the need for providing relief to the masses in the com­ing budget. Shujat pleaded that inflation had reached an alarm­ing level and it was vital to pre­pare a pro-poor budget in the present circumstances. Also, Asif Zardari went to the resi­dence of senior PML-N leader Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq to condole the death of the latter’s brother.

Staff Reporter

