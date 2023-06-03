At least 28 dead, 300 hurt in India rail crash: officials

NEW DELHI - At least 28 people have died, more than 300 were injured and many are feared trapped in a multiple train collision in eastern India’s Odisha state, a medical officer said Friday.
Witnesses and officials told local media that the Coromandel Express passenger train and a goods train collided near Balasore, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar.
A second passenger train was also involved in the incident, according to Odisha’s chief secretary Pradeep Jena, but the order of events was still unclear. The Press Trust of India reported that around 50 people were “feared dead,” citing unnamed officials. Many passengers were believed to be trapped under rail cars at the scene. “At least 28 people are confirmed dead and around 300 are injured,” Anil Kumar Mohanty, a medical officer in Balasore, told AFP. “We have rushed doctors and medical staff to the accident site,” he added.
A police official in Balasore told AFP that many of the injured were in a serious condition, but the details were “not too clear yet as teams are on the ground and everyone is busy in the rescue work”. Local news channels said that the number of injured passengers had surpassed 300. SK Panda, a spokesperson in Jena’s office in Odisha state, told AFP that the casualties as well as the situation on the ground was “not yet clear as it is a heavy accident”.