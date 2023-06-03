ATC judge says Imran will have to appear before court to get back his car

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Islamabad Police on Friday sub­mitted its report to the Anti-Ter­rorism Court in case regarding the ‘supardari’ of the vehicle of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in matter per­taining to riot and vandalising in the Judicial Complex Islamabad.

The report said that the accused involved in riot and violence were sitting on the vehicle of PTI’s chair­man. The Shalimar police had tak­en the vehicle into its custody. Imran Khan’s lawyer Mirza Asim said that the vehicle of his client went out of order on the last hearing and he de­parted on another vehicle. He said that the authority letter of the own­er of the vehicle was available and prayed the court to issue directives for the release of the vehicle.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas, hear­ing the case, remarked that the vehi­cle couldn’t be returned until the ap­pearance of the owner of the vehicle. The court summoned the investiga­tion officer of the case along with the record today (Saturday).

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan in three dif­ferent cases related to May 9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till June 13.ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chair­man. Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Imran’s counsel assured that court directions would be complied with and his client would join the investigations.

The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three different cas­es against PTI leaders and work­ers in connection with May 9 riots after the arrest of the party chair­man.The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Ter­rorism Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till June 6 in a case of hiding facts about the death of Ali Bi­lal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu heard the bail petition of the PTI chairman and ordered the investigation officer to record the statement of the PTI chairman after the proceedings. Im­ran Khan along with his counsel ap­peared before the court during the proceedings.