CDWP clears 10 development projects worth Rs114.5 billion

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared 10 development projects worth Rs.114.5 billion, including the revised PC-I of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project.

The CDWP, which met under Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, has recommended three projects with an estimated cost of Rs 96 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), and approved seven projects worth Rs. 18.5 billion.

The forum recommended “Evacuation of Power from 800 MW Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Plant to the National Grid” with an estimated cost of Rs. 13,822 million to ECNEC. The project aims to construct 220 kV double circuit transmission lines, enabling the dispersion of power from the under-construction 800 MW Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Plant, located at the Swat River in the merged district of Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project is proposed to be financed through the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is approved subject to the rationalization of the cost.

Another project, the “Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) (Revised),” with a total cost of Rs. 22,005.637 million, has been principally recommended to ECNEC, subject to fulfilling observations from the CDWP forum. This project, financed through a soft loan from the World Bank, aims to support the scale-up of solar power in Sindh province, improve energy security, increase access to electricity, and fulfill Pakistan’s international commitments on climate change.

The forum approved “Cyber Security For Digital Pakistan (Phase - 1) Revised” with a total cost of Rs. 1,798.840 million that aims to strengthen cyber security measures in the country as Pakistan embraces the digital era. The “Technical Support Unit-PIDSA (Revised)” project with a total cost of Rs. 95.516 million, to be financed out of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), has also got the forum nod.

Additionally, the CDWP granted approval to the “Up-gradation of Nuclear Institute of Medicine & Radiotherapy (NIMRA), Jamshoro” project, valued at Rs. 1,847.530 million, which proposes the replacement of outdated equipment and the addition of new facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Financing for this project will be sourced through PSDP.

Furthermore, the CDWP approved the “Establishment of University of Baltistan Skardu (Revised)” project, with a total cost of Rs. 3,608.503 million, to be financed through PSDP.

Two projects for Immediate Track Safety Works on Tando Adam-Rohri Section in Sukkur Division, with a total cost of Rs. 4,830.437 million and Immediate Track Safety Works on Rohri-Khanpur Section in Sukkur Division,” that is valued at Rs 4,875.461 million were approved by the CDWP. Both projects focus on the rehabilitation of obsolete tracks, ensuring safety and efficiency in railway operations. The financing for these projects will be provided through PSDP.

The CDWP granted approval to the project titled “Construction of Groyne Wall/Break Water and Allied Works at East Bay (Demizer) Gwadar (Revised)” with a total cost of Rs. 1,473.950 million. The revised project aims to construct a 1.6-kilometer long Groyne Wall/Breakwater Wall at Demizer in the East Bay of Gwadar Port. This development project will enhance the infrastructure and facilities at Gwadar Port, facilitating maritime activities and contributing to the growth of the port as a significant trade and economic hub. The “New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) Project (Revised)” was submitted before CDWP with the total cost of Rs. 60,208.765 million. The project is principally approved subject to the rationalization of the cost. With rationalized cost, it would be submitted before ECNEC. This ambitious project will replace the existing airport in Gwadar and is financed through grants from the government of China, PSDP, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and an Omani Grant.