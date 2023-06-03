CEC inaugurates new ECP website

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday inaugurated the new website of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan. The newly de­veloped website is an important step towards enhancing trans­parency, efficiency and reinforc­ing the involvement of public participation in the electoral process of Pakistan.

The friendly interface of the website aims to provide citizens with easy access to important information. During the inaugu­ration ceremony, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan has expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the IT team for accomplishment of the task.

One of key features of the new website is its integration with social media platforms. This en­ables citizens to stay informed and get in touch with ECP through social media channels. The launch of ECP’s new website is an important milestone. On this occasion, Election Commis­sion of Pakistan requests all citi­zens to use this innovative web­site of ECP, i.e. www.ecp.gov.pk.