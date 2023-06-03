CEC inaugurates new ECP website

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday inaugurated the new website of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The newly developed website is an important step towards enhancing transparency, efficiency and reinforcing the involvement of public participation in the electoral process of Pakistan.
The friendly interface of the website aims to provide citizens with easy access to important information. During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan has expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the IT team for accomplishment of the task.
One of key features of the new website is its integration with social media platforms. This enables citizens to stay informed and get in touch with ECP through social media channels. The launch of ECP’s new website is an important milestone. On this occasion, Election Commission of Pakistan requests all citizens to use this innovative website of ECP, i.e. www.ecp.gov.pk.