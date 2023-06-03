China extending cooperation to Pakistan to develop dairy industry

ISLAMABAD - China is extending cooperation to Pakistan to develop its dairy industry through production of high milk-yielding cows, said an expert.

“China and Pakistan have been collaborating in different fields of agriculture and livestock, specifically in the production of high milk-yielding cows. This cooperation aims to enhance Pakistan’s dairy industry by introducing and breeding superior breeds of cows known for their high milk production capabilities,” said the expert from Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, who wished to remain anonymous.

“Under this collaboration, China will share its expertise in advanced breeding techniques, animal husbandry practices, and genetic improvement of livestock. Chinese experts will provide training to Pakistani farmers and professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills in dairy farming,” he told WealthPK.

He added that Pakistan needs more agricultural and livestock research to increase its yields, and produce higher-quality products that can be exported.

“China will help Pakistani farmers to produce the embryos of cows with a larger quantity of milk. For this, the Chinese government has chosen Royal Group (company) for the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects in the livestock sector,” the expert informed.

The goal of the cooperation is to improve genetic variations of cows being used in Pakistan for dairy farming. This can be achieved by breeding elite animals with high yields and long lives, and with better embryos. To this end, the Royal Group of China has established a laboratory in Lahore to develop buffalo embryos of elite animals. The company also plans to set up a buffalo dairy farm of 8,000 heads. The China-Pakistan cooperation in the production of high milk-yielding cows is expected to contribute significantly to the development of Pakistan’s dairy industry. It aims to increase milk production, improve the quality of dairy products, enhance farmer incomes, and ultimately meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products in the country.