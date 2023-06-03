Crackdown against property tax defaulters to be launched  

KARACHI - Sindh government decided to launch a crackdown on individuals and entities who have failed to pay their respective property tax by June 30, authority confirmed on Friday. According to the detail, a meeting was held to address the issue of unpaid property taxes under the leadership of the Additional Chief Secretary of Sindh Local Government, Najam Ahmed Shah. The meeting decided to launch a crackdown against the entities failed to file their tax by June 30. Najam Ahmed Shah, talking to media, emphasised the government’s determination to streamline the collection process of Sindh urban property taxes, adding that, the efforts will be made to overcome any obstacles or complexities that may hinder the smooth collection of taxes. He stated that the government will take strict action against those who violate the law and evade their tax responsibilities.