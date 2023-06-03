Dacoits deprive jewellers of cash, valuables  

ATTOCK- Dacoits have deprived two jewellers of a car, cash and jewellery worth million of rupees and escaped from the crime scene in the jurisdiction of Jand Police station. Police have registered an FIR and are on the hunt to arrest the culprits. Kashif Shahzad r/o Sargodha told police that he was a jeweller by profession and was coming back from Kohat in his personal car along with his brother Wasif Shahzad, Adeel Ahmad Qureshi and Abdul Rehman both r/o Kohat. When they reached near an under construction bridge on CPEC, five armed dacoits in a car intercepted their car, took them to an abondened house, locked them inside, snatched jewellery worth Rs 50 million, five mobile phones worth Rs 160,000, Rs 2 lac cash and car worth Rs 3.6 million and escaped from the crime scene.