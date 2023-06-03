Saturday, June 03, 2023
DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
Regional, Multan

BAHAWALNAGAR    -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bha­wan directed officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities here in the district after the current rainy spell.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee in which of­ficials from health de­partment and other departments concerned participated. The DC said that the Punjab govern­ment was determined to eradicate dengue, add­ing that the departments concerned should play active role and adopt ef­fective measures to com­bat dengue. He directed the anti-dengue teams including 626 indoor and 118 outdoor to carry out the vector surveillance of all hotspots.

Our Staff Reporter

