DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

BAHAWALNAGAR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bha­wan directed officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities here in the district after the current rainy spell.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee in which of­ficials from health de­partment and other departments concerned participated. The DC said that the Punjab govern­ment was determined to eradicate dengue, add­ing that the departments concerned should play active role and adopt ef­fective measures to com­bat dengue. He directed the anti-dengue teams including 626 indoor and 118 outdoor to carry out the vector surveillance of all hotspots.