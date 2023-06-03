Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

Agencies
June 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Au­thority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting here on Friday to discuss resources generation of the Authority. The director finance gave a briefing on the revenue target of all depart­ments, saying that due to effective monitoring, there had been a significant improvement in gen­eration of the revenue in the last 2 months. The DG LDA directed the officers concerned to take strict action against commercialisation fee de­faulters. He said all departments should achieve their targets before end of the current financial year. He said that progress on achievement of the target would be reviewed on weekly basis. The Metropolitan Planning Wing and Town Planning Wing would present their progress report about their remaining targets on daily basis. Chief Engi­neer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmeer Iqbal, Additional DG (UP) Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Admin and Direc­tor Housing X Rabil Butt attended the meeting.

Cut in prices of petroleum products, LPG to control inflation: Mian Zahid

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023