Elahi re-arrested in another corruption case soon after release

LAHORE - Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was re-ar­rested on Friday in an­other case after be­ing released by a local court in Gujrat develop­ment projects corrup­tion case.

The spokesman for the Punjab’s Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment (ACE) says the PTI president was arrested in a corruption case, regis­tered by the ACE Gujranwala. The spokesman said that the ACE Punjab would file an appeal against the local court verdict, as many important points were ignored in the matter. Earlier, on Friday, a lo­cal court discharged Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Gujrat development projects corruption case and ordered for his release.Judicial Magistrate Ghu­lam Murtaza Virk announced the reserved ver­dict, which had been reserved after hearing de­tailed arguments of parties on the14-day remand plea, earlier in the day. The ACE Punjab officials produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the court and sought his 14-day physical remand for inves­tigation. The court was apprised that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi misused his powers as the chief min­ister Punjab and caused loss to the exchequer.

However, Elahi’s counsel opposed the remand plea and stated that no solid evidence was avail­able against his client. The ACE had registered a case against Chuadhry Parvez Elahi on charges of receiving kickbacks in four development projects of district Gujrat. On the other hand, provincial minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir re­jected the allegations of Parvez Elahi against care­taker Chief Minister Punjab, and said that Parvez Elahi was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establish­ment on corruption charges and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has no role in this matter.