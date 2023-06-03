Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Etrepreneurship programme launched at ICG 

Agencies
June 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad- A ceremony to launch the entrepreneurship programme for students in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held at ICG, F-6/2 to create awareness among the students about entrepreneurship and career building.

The chief guest of the occasion was Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President islamabad chamber of commerce and Industry. Also present on the occasion was Director Model Colleges, Prof. Aftab Tariq. The chief guest announced the establishment of a new computer lab for ICG F-6/2 in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce. He also expressed his desire to contribute towards the renovation of the infrastructure of the college. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023