Etrepreneurship programme launched at ICG 

Islamabad- A ceremony to launch the entrepreneurship programme for students in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held at ICG, F-6/2 to create awareness among the students about entrepreneurship and career building.

The chief guest of the occasion was Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President islamabad chamber of commerce and Industry. Also present on the occasion was Director Model Colleges, Prof. Aftab Tariq. The chief guest announced the establishment of a new computer lab for ICG F-6/2 in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce. He also expressed his desire to contribute towards the renovation of the infrastructure of the college.