Saturday, June 03, 2023
Ex-deputy speaker KP Assembly arrested in murder case

Ex-deputy speaker KP Assembly arrested in murder case
Web Desk
4:09 PM | June 03, 2023
Police on Saturday arrested the former deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two others in a murder case.

Mehmood Jan belongs to the PTI and has served as the deputy speaker of the provincial legislature from August 2018 TO Jan 2023.

According to police, a case containing sections related to murder and attempted murder charges was registered against him. He is accused of opening fire over a land dispute on a rally taken out by the Essa Khel tribe within the Regi Police Station’s precincts.

The police sought a physical remand of the accused from a court which granted the same but only for one day. Jan was detained after a local court rejected his interim bail plea.

The PTI leader has been elected twice as a provincial assembly member in 2013 and 2018 as a PTI candidate from Peshawar.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1685770202.jpg

