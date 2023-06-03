Ex-deputy speaker KP Assembly arrested in murder case

Police on Saturday arrested the former deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two others in a murder case.

Mehmood Jan belongs to the PTI and has served as the deputy speaker of the provincial legislature from August 2018 TO Jan 2023.

According to police, a case containing sections related to murder and attempted murder charges was registered against him. He is accused of opening fire over a land dispute on a rally taken out by the Essa Khel tribe within the Regi Police Station’s precincts.

The police sought a physical remand of the accused from a court which granted the same but only for one day. Jan was detained after a local court rejected his interim bail plea.

The PTI leader has been elected twice as a provincial assembly member in 2013 and 2018 as a PTI candidate from Peshawar.