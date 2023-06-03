Federal govt depts urged to facilitate business community of Balochistan

QUETTA - Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Friday urged the federal govern­ment departments to fa­cilitate the legitimate trade of the business community instead of hindering it.

“The government’s sup­port to the business com­munity will help flourish businesses in Balochistan, reduce poverty and in­crease the country’s for­eign exchange,” the federal ombudsman said this while talking to the representa­tives of small industries during his visit to Quetta Small Chamber of Com­merce and Industries.

While talking to the business community, he said that the tax matters are under the authority of the tax ombudsman, who can deal with the tax mat­ters in a good manner.

“The federal ombuds­man is striving hard to re­solve public complaints re­lated to federal institutions in Pakistan through its 18 offices in Pakistan,” he said, adding that In this regard, the federal ombudsman has dealt with one hundred and sixty-four thousand cases in a year. He said that the federal ombudsman’s office, by providing free-of-charge services without any lawyer, disposes off the case within sixty days so that the time of the parties is not wasted.