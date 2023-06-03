Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Federal govt depts urged to facilitate business community of Balochistan

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -   Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Friday urged the federal govern­ment departments to fa­cilitate the legitimate trade of the business community instead of hindering it. 

“The government’s sup­port to the business com­munity will help flourish businesses in Balochistan, reduce poverty and in­crease the country’s for­eign exchange,” the federal ombudsman said this while talking to the representa­tives of small industries during his visit to Quetta Small Chamber of Com­merce and Industries. 

While talking to the business community, he said that the tax matters are under the authority of the tax ombudsman, who can deal with the tax mat­ters in a good manner. 

“The federal ombuds­man is striving hard to re­solve public complaints re­lated to federal institutions in Pakistan through its 18 offices in Pakistan,” he said, adding that In this regard, the federal ombudsman has dealt with one hundred and sixty-four thousand cases in a year. He said that the federal ombudsman’s office, by providing free-of-charge services without any lawyer, disposes off the case within sixty days so that the time of the parties is not wasted.

Cut in prices of petroleum products, LPG to control inflation: Mian Zahid

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023