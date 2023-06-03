Saturday, June 03, 2023
Four drown in Lower Dir stream

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Timergara    -    Four adolescent students from a madrassa drowned in a stream in the Kumbar Maidan area of the Lower Dir district on Friday, according to police and rescue personnel.

They said that while taking a bath in a deep pool of water at Kumbar seasonal water channel, the madrassa students from Kamal Masjid Kumbar drowned in the water. The deceased were named as Abubakar, Zaid, and Abdurrahman, all Banda residents in Maidan, and Fayaz, a resident of Samarbagh.

The victims were taken to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) in Lal Qilla, where the medical staff declared them all dead.

Our Staff Reporter

