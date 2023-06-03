Four family members suffocated to death

QUETTA - Four people of the same family suf­focated to death here on Friday while saving a teenager from a well near Qa­mbrani Road in Quetta.

As per details, the rescue teams re­covered the bodies of the deceased after the hectic operation.

Rescue sources said an 18-year-old boy became unconscious after he went into the well to fix an electric motor.

His father, brother and sister-in-law (brother’s wife) who went into the well for his rescue also died. The deceased identified as Yusuf (18), Ali (50), Kha­meesa (25) and Naeema (30). They died due to the accumulation of gas in the well, the rescue sources said.