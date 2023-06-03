Governor wants KMC hospitals to function round the clock

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the hospitals of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in the Governor House, here. The participants discussed the measures to improve the KMC hospitals, the provision of all facilities to the patients, and the difficulties faced in this regard, said a statement.

In the meeting, the plan of providing ration to one lakh people for six months under the Taqatwar Pakistan program was also discussed. Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Commissioner, Senior Director Health Services and the medical superintendents of hospitals were also present. It should be noted that Governor Sindh is also the brand ambassador of the Taqatwar Pakistan program. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Abbasi Shaheed and Sobhraj hospitals are the most important medical facilities of KMC, these hospitals are functioning round the clock. He further said that Improvement of all medical centres of KMC, especially these two hospitals, was among the priorities, he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the needy patients coming to the medical centres will also be given ration under the Taqatwar Pakistan program. The ration bag of 27 kg will contain various items and the ration has been arranged according to the household of five-member family.

The Sindh Governor said that the ration bags have started reaching the Governor House and the needy people should get themselves registered as soon as possible. The governor further said that he would personally monitor the process of distribution of ration bags.