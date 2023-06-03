Govt to ensure all possible assistance to businessmen in budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the government would ensure all possible assistance to the business community through introducing a business and people friendly budget for fiscal year 2023-24. He held a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman-e- Tajiran headed by Mohammad Naeem Mir at FBR (Hqrs). SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for inviting the budgetary proposals from the business community. They talked about the current economic circumstances of the country with the finance minister and also apprised him about the challenges confronting them particularly with regard to taxation. The delegation suggested proposals to address those challenges for the upcoming budget 2023-24. They also assured the finance minister of dedication and determination of the business community to support the government in bringing economic growth and stability in the economy.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the budgetary proposals of the delegation and assured that the government puts a top priority to address the issues of business community for economic growth of the country. The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budgetary proposals.