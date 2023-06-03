Govt to launch project for manufacturing of solar panels in country soon, says Dastgir

LAHORE-Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Energy, has said that the renewable energy is the need of the hour and the government is allocating resources and putting in sincere efforts to mitigate the carbon footprint in the country.

Khurram Dastgir Khan said this while inaugurating the second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) Expo and IEEEP IREM Expo, Pakistan’s premium solar energy, electronics and electrical exhibition, at Expo Centre Lahore on Friday.

The federal minister said that the government is encouraging the proliferation of the clean and green energy solutions. “This event is a step towards the future of the renewable and wind energy, which will reduce the power cost of the consumers,” he said, adding that government will soon launch a project for the manufacturing of solar panels in the country. He said that such exhibitions can go a long way towards achieving the goal of clean and green energy vis a vis reducing the carbon footprint in Pakistan. He said that despite financial constraints the government is considering to waive off duty on the import of solar panels and the related equipment to promote the use modern technology. Ms. Sania Awais, Managing Director Punjab Power Development Board, said during the inauguration that commercial and domestic consumers should ensure the use of solar energy to deal with the power crisis in Pakistan.

Ahmed Saleh Baabood – Chairman, White Paper Summits said that such expos are important for the development of energy sector in Pakistan. “This expo is an ideal meeting place for global and local stakeholders, executives, leading industry experts, manufacturers and suppliers, decision makers, policy makers and government officials who were shaping the future of the solar energy sector in Pakistan,” he said.

White Paper Summits in a strategic partnership with the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan (IEEEP) is also organizing a conference where expert speakers will share their case studies, technical presentation and latest insights on the problems and solutions addressing the power and renewable energy sector of Pakistan.

IEEEP IREM Expo will focus on power transformers, power technology, capacitors, batteries, heavy duty cables, power distribution equipment, wind energy, hydropower, bioenergy, bio gas, biofuel, hydrogen, geothermal energy, solar energy and more. The sessions will be attended by the IEEEP members and technical delegates. The conference will include active Q&A sessions, networking programs and B2B networking to facilitate much needed access to a wealth of industry leading knowledge, information exchange and actionable takeaways.

Local and international energy and power sector experts, primarily working in renewable power with focus on solar power generation, are attending this prestigious event.

More than 150 stalls are booked including over 30 by the international exhibitors after the government of Pakistan’s favoring policies towards solar power generation which attracts the foreign investors to come to Pakistan. Besides, over 120 local exhibitors will also be displaying their products during the three days solar show. The organizers are expecting over 8000 attendees during the three days event and including the top international and local exhibitors, acclaimed technical expert speakers. The event will provide unlimited business networking opportunities, besides B2B deals.

The premium events are organized by White Paper Summits, one of the leading business Event Organizers (Summits, Exhibitions and Trainings) in the Middle East region with its headquarters based in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. The regional office of White Paper Summits is established in Karachi, Pakistan.