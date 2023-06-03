Saturday, June 03, 2023
Govt to launch project for providing carts to street vendors

Minister said that a dignified and safe environment to earn a living was the fundamental right of street vendors

June 03, 2023
LAHORE    -    Caretaker Local Government Min­ister Ibrahim Murad on Monday di­rected for launching a pilot project for providing modern carts to street vendors free of cost with the cooper­ation of philanthropists and welfare organizations. Chairing a meeting to review the projects for their welfare, the minister said that a dignified and safe environment to earn a living was the fundamental right of street vendors and peddlers. For giving le­gal protection to their business, reg­istration of carts should be done and necessary legislation should be made to issue business license to vendors, the minister added. Registration of carts and issuance of number plates to them would enhance the respect of street vendors and create a sense of security among them. The minis­ter said that a special survey should be conducted to determine the exact number of street vendors and carts in Lahore and suitable places should be identified for creating special zones for them. He directed that modern design carts should be installed in certain areas like developed coun­tries where food items and other essential goods would be sold. The minister said that owners would get relief from extortion and blackmail­ing of various government officials. Instead, payment of nominal annual government fee would also benefit the public exchequer, the minister observed. The minister reviewed a detailed presentation given by the Head of Special Monitoring Unit of Chief Minister’s Office, Dr. Naveera and Hamza Tariq in regards to regu­larizing street hawkers in Lahore. 

The presentation highlighted cur­rent challenges being faced by the informal economy in Lahore and discussed in length about the vari­ous global best practices that can be implemented in Lahore. It was highlighted that the government of Punjab in collaboration with donor agencies has given free of cost vend­ing carts to street hawkers in Lahore back in 2021. A similar model with designated vending zones in Lahore was presented to the Minister Local Government. Minister Local gov­ernment emphasized the need for a legal framework to legalize and pro­vide vending licenses to street hawk­ers in Punjab.

