Saturday, June 03, 2023
Haleem Adil Sheikh appointed PTI Sindh president

Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) se­nior leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was appointed as party’s president of Sindh chapter with im­mediate effect. PTI Sec­retary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the notification of Sheikh as PTI Sindh President on Friday. Omar Ayub issued the notification with the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar, quoting designer Khadijah Shah said on Friday that senior PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was very unwell in pris­on. He said everyone must raise voice for her. He further said that Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, 75, former leader of opposi­tion in Punjab Assembly and former minister gave a statement on record in front of a judge that he was tortured in custody. This needed a thorough investigation.

Staff Reporter

