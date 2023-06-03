IGP approves purchase of new jackets, shoes for police force

LAHORE - Inspector Gen­eral Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar has approved the purchase of new shoes, winter jackets, Anti-Riot force shields for the police force while or­ders have also been given to release funds in this regard. According to the police, af­ter the approval of IG Punjab, more than Rs 18 million would be released for the purchase of more than 2,000 field boats, whereas more than Rs 22 million would be released for the purchase of 3516 police winter jackets. Above Rs 37 million for 3,000 protective shields for the Anti-Riot force. A spokesman for the Punjab police said that all the equip­ment would be provided to the units and personnel con­cerned after completion of supply by three companies.