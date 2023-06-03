IHC orders authorities to recover Shahzad Akbar’s brother

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned Secretary Ministry of Interior, Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers as well as Inspector Gener­al of ICT Police to appear before the court in per­son in the matter related to recovery of Mirza Mu­rad Akbar, brother of Shahzad Akbar.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directions while hearing a petition moved by Danial Akbar for the recovery of his father Murad who is brother of former PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar and directed the aforementioned respondents to appear before the court on Monday.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani also warned that if the court’s order to recover Mirza Murad Akbar was not complied with, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan as well as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be summoned before the court. In the petition seeking recovery of Murad, the family claimed that he was picked up by the personnel of law enforcement agencies.

In the written order, the IHC bench said that DIG (Operations), Islamabad along with representa­tives of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Advocate General, ICT and AAG in attendance stat­ed that they are investigating the matter at their end for recovery of Mirza Murad Akbar/alleged abductee. He further stated that a separate FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Danial Ak­bar in PS Shalimar, Islamabad qua abduction of his father. According to the court order, the DIG (Operations) ICT as well as officials of Ministries of Interior and Defence have been confronted with details of those officials who are allegedly involved in the abduction of the detenu as per stance of the petitioner. The DIG (Operation) contended that no official of Pakistan Rangers, CTD or Islamabad Po­lice was involved in the alleged incident.