Imran’s favourite man for CM slot Usman Buzdar quits politics

QUETTA/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/BUREWALA - Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar on Friday an­nounced quitting politics. Address­ing a hurriedly called press confer­ence at Quetta Press Club, the former CM said we have always done the politics of virtue and encouraged it but, in the present political situation, I have decided to quit politics.

“The incidents that caused colossal damage to the national facilities are condemnable,” he said adding that I announce my resignation from poli­tics forever.

About his chief ministership, he expressed his satisfaction and said that he had served the public for 3 years and 7 months and his con­science was clear. Condemning the violent incident of May 9, Usman Buzdar said he condemns the frenzy protestors who vandalized the civil and military installations.

Thought, I have been facing cas­es in different courts for 14 months. However, I stood with the army and will continue to stand with the army and pray for the development of the country. The former CM under­lined the need for national unity and urged all the stakeholders to set aside their egos and work for a better future of the country. Buzdar also called for the release of the political workers, requesting for the provision of immediate relief to them.In a related development, the PTI’s ex-MPA from Ra­himyar Khan, Mian Shafi Muhammad Friday announced leaving the party, but did not say goodbye to politics like many other PTI leaders who recently left the party.

In a video statement, Mian Shafi condemned the May 9 incidents and announced to support Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht, two leading politicians from the area who had been federal and provincial ministers respectively in the last PTI government. “I stand with Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht,” he said.

A former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf from NA-47, Jawad Hussain has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting President Pakistan Peoples Party Par­liamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari.

Ex-provincial minister Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti on Friday announced to part his ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying he has nothing to do with the party anymore.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that those who at­tacked military and civil installations on May 9 were not seemed to be Pakistanis. He said that not a single Pakistani could even think of attacking the armed forces.

He informed that his family had a long association with Paki­stan Muslim League and his elder brother, Pir Zulfiqar Chishti was PML-N senator. Chisti was elected in 2002 general election on the Punjab assembly seat and became a provincial minister. “I had joined PTI due to some close friends and now decided to quit,” he disclosed.