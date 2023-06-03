Saturday, June 03, 2023
Industrialists welcome subsidy on gas

STAFF REPORT
June 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman welcomed the government’s announcement of gas subsidy, stating that the industrial sector had been facing challenges due to the economic situation and rising production costs. Reducing the price of 13 MMBTU to 9 MMBTU by the government’s side will alleviate the challenges through the provision of cheaper gas, said a statement on Friday. President KATI emphasised the need to further extend the duration of the gas subsidy so that industrialists can take full advantage of this relief and increase exports.

