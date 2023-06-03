Informative session on quality research held in Chitral

Chitral - The Department of Sports Tourism, Archeology, Museum, and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in partnership with the district administration of Lower Chitral, organized an informative session on quality research at Government Girls’ Degree College Danin in Lower Chitral.

The session aimed to enhance the student’s understanding of research and its various stages. District Youth Officer (DYO) Jabbar Ghani graced the occasion as the chief guest, while the college’s principal, Assistant Commissioner Lower Chitral Dr Atif Jalb, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Dr Adnan Haider Maloki delivered insightful lectures on the subject.

Addressing the session on ‘Quality Research,’ AC Chitral Dr Muhammad Atif Jalb emphasized the importance of evidence-based analysis in today’s information technology era. He stated that assumptions and stereotypes are inadequate in the competitive landscape of today. He encouraged students to undertake rigorous research to offer well-founded analyses, highlighting that hard work in research would eventually lead to success.

Dr Adnan Maloki emphasized the need to place trust in research, as it is the driving force of the current era. He emphasized the significance of gathering relevant content, subjects, documents, and articles related to a research topic.

Working with pertinent content is a key factor in conducting successful and high-quality research. He cited examples of foreign researchers who invest months in meticulous research, going through multiple stages before arriving at conclusions.

Dr Maloki lamented the low ratio of quality education in the country, despite the high quantity of education. He attributed this disparity to the lack of emphasis on research.