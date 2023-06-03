Islamabad police martyrs college gets approval

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanvir on Saturday approved the construction of Islamabad police martyrs model college.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that the children of police personnel would now be able to get quality education at low cost adding the standard of education would be maintained till the intermediate levels.

After the establishment of this college, it will be given the status of a cadet college mentioning the basic reason behind this step was to pay homage to the sacrifices of police personnel.

After the approval of Capital police hospital, this would be the biggest Initiative for the welfare of Islamabad police with the first college providing skills education along with traditional education to police personnel families.