Javeria, Noreen, Saima lead Challengers to final

LAHORE-Half-century from Javeria Khan and three-fers by Noreen Yaqoob and Saima Malik led Challengers to a thrilling seven-run win over Dynamites at the State Bank Stadium on Friday.

This was Challengers’ second successive win in the one-day phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament and the first defeat for table toppers Dynamites. The win means both Challengers and Dynamites will meet again in the final of the tournament on Sunday, 4 June at the same venue.

After being put into bat, Omaima Sohail-led Challengers managed 160 for seven in 45 overs. Experienced right-handed opening batter Javeria Khan top-scored with 83 off 126 balls, hitting six boundaries. The only notable partnership in the innings came from Javeria and Fareeha Mehmood (29, 50b, 2x4s) as the two added 75 runs for the fifth wicket. For Dynamites, Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets for 25 from nine overs.

In turn, Dynamites opening pair Khadija Chishti (15, 37b, 1x4) and captain Sidra Amin (36, 53b, 7x4s) provided a 43-run start to the innings. After the departure of Khadija, Aima Saleem soon followed Khadija – both batters were dismissed by left-arm spinner Saima as Dynamites were 48 for two in 14.2 overs. At that moment of the match, experienced all-rounder Aliya Riaz joined Sidra Amin in the middle and both knitted 26 runs for the third wicket.

After the departure of Sidra, Aliya held one end intact, but at the other end, the batters continued to return back to the hut as Dynamites lost the remaining seven wickets for 79 runs and were bowled out for 153 in 40.3 overs. Aliya put up a fight with 61 off 76 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes.

For the winning team, Saima and off-spinner Noreen bagged three wickets apiece. Another off-spinner Omaima took two wickets for 28. At the conclusion of the round matches of the one-day phase, Dynamites topped the table with three wins from four matches. Challengers ended up taking the second spot with two wins from four outings, while Muneeba Ali-led Blasters ended at the third spot with one win from four matches.