Judge Faez Isa denies ignoring CJP during FSC CJ’s oath-taking

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa Friday clarified that he has not ignored Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial in an oath taking ceremony, held at the Supreme Court building a day ago.

In this regard, Supreme Court’s public relations officer issued a clarification by Justice Faez. It said that false impressions were cast by a video clip from the oath taking ceremony of Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC). Jus­tice Iqbal Hameed Ur Rahman took oath as the Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court on 1st June 2023.

Justice Faez stated; “Immedi­ately after the conclusion of the ceremony, I went first to greet and congratulate Justice Rah­man’s wife where I met Justice Umar Ata Bandial and greeted him. “Then I proceeded to greet Justice Rahman. Later, I went to talk to Dr Syed Muhammad An­wer, a former Aalim Judge of the FSC, when Justice Bandial came to greet him too,” said the judge.

He also said, “Someone re­corded this moment, and in­correctly added that I had not greeted Justice Bandial, even though just a few min­utes earlier I had done so.” He continued, “Erroneous in­terpretations have appeared in the media. I request that factually incorrect stories should not be propagated, as they cause unnecessary and avoidable misgivings and harm.” He maintained, “It is also factually incorrect to add in the same breath that I have intentionally created a separate group within the Supreme Court. This is com­pletely untrue.”