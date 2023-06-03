Saturday, June 03, 2023
KBBA announces officials for National Women Basketball event 

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 03, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has nominated Malik Mutahir Hussain, Associate Secretary of Lahore Division Basketball Association, as the coordinator of the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023. International Muhammad Yaqub was appointed as the technical coordinator, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi as Media Coordinator, Mama Parsi School DPE Ishrat Aamir as in-charge of championship comparing committee, Hakim Ali Soomro in-charge of residence, while ACG Commissioner Office Abid Qamar Sheikh will be in-charge of all affairs and KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who will be the focal person, will leave for Lahore today (Saturday), where he will receive instructions from the PBBF regarding all matters related to the championship. 

