King Charles III arrives in Romania for first visit after coronation

BUCHAREST - Brit­ain’s King Charles III was re­ceived with military honours at Romania’s presidential pal­ace in Bucharest on Friday, as he kicked off his solo visit in the eastern European coun­try. The anthems of Great Britain and Romania sound­ed out as the country’s Presi­dent Klaus Iohannis, who at­tended Charles’ coronation in London last month, welcomed the newly crowned king. The meet-and-greet on the red car­pet was followed by a reception attended by about 300 people, including several government officials and civil society mem­bers. Charles’ trip to Romania is his first abroad since he was crowned king on May 6. “The King has begun his first over­seas visit since his coronation, travelling to Romania for a pri­vate solo stay in the country’s Transylvanian region,” accord­ing to Buckingham Palace. “It is not known how long Charles will spend in Romania,” it add­ed. At the reception, Charles said he has “always felt rath­er at home in Romania” in a possible reference to his links to infamous Vlad the Impaler through his great-grandmother Queen Mary.