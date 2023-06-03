King Charles III arrives in Romania for first visit after coronation

BUCHAREST - Britain’s King Charles III was received with military honours at Romania’s presidential palace in Bucharest on Friday, as he kicked off his solo visit in the eastern European country. The anthems of Great Britain and Romania sounded out as the country’s President Klaus Iohannis, who attended Charles’ coronation in London last month, welcomed the newly crowned king. The meet-and-greet on the red carpet was followed by a reception attended by about 300 people, including several government officials and civil society members. Charles’ trip to Romania is his first abroad since he was crowned king on May 6. “The King has begun his first overseas visit since his coronation, travelling to Romania for a private solo stay in the country’s Transylvanian region,” according to Buckingham Palace. “It is not known how long Charles will spend in Romania,” it added. At the reception, Charles said he has “always felt rather at home in Romania” in a possible reference to his links to infamous Vlad the Impaler through his great-grandmother Queen Mary.