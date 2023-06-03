Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

King Charles III arrives in Romania for first visit after coronation

King Charles III arrives in Romania for first visit after coronation
Agencies
June 03, 2023
International, Newspaper

BUCHAREST    -    Brit­ain’s King Charles III was re­ceived with military honours at Romania’s presidential pal­ace in Bucharest on Friday, as he kicked off his solo visit in the eastern European coun­try. The anthems of Great Britain and Romania sound­ed out as the country’s Presi­dent Klaus Iohannis, who at­tended Charles’ coronation in London last month, welcomed the newly crowned king. The meet-and-greet on the red car­pet was followed by a reception attended by about 300 people, including several government officials and civil society mem­bers. Charles’ trip to Romania is his first abroad since he was crowned king on May 6. “The King has begun his first over­seas visit since his coronation, travelling to Romania for a pri­vate solo stay in the country’s Transylvanian region,” accord­ing to Buckingham Palace. “It is not known how long Charles will spend in Romania,” it add­ed. At the reception, Charles said he has “always felt rath­er at home in Romania” in a possible reference to his links to infamous Vlad the Impaler through his great-grandmother Queen Mary.

Cut in prices of petroleum products, LPG to control inflation: Mian Zahid

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023