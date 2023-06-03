Kundi says PPP supports extension in ex-FATA/PATA tax exemption period

Ex-PTI MNA Jawad Hussain’s inclusion in party welcomed.

ISLAMABAD - PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) supported ex­tension in the ex-FATA/PATA tax exemption period considering the prevailing economic situa­tion. Speaking at a news confer­ence People’s Party leader said, “PPP has a very clear stance with the government, federal cabinet and Finance Minister as a coali­tion partner to support the de­mand of the people of former FATA and PATA for extension in the tax exemption period”.

The SAPM said that tax exemp­tion was given to FATA/PATA at the time of merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa keeping in view the economic situation, which is ex­tendable. Kundi said that the PPP delegation, under the leadership of the provincial president, has vis­ited the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar which was attacked and burnt by the PTI workers.

He condemned the workers of PTI who ransacked and set on fire the public and private prop­erties including Radio Pakistan’s building and stolen computers, electronic appliances, furniture, sound system, vehicles engines and other expensive items. He said that attack on the govern­ment and defense installations was a preplanned conspiracy by the PTI and demanded strict le­gal action against the miscreants involved in all such activities.

Kundi said that those who sold the gate of Radio Pakistan build­ing for Rs 900, 000 were saying that they entered into politics against the thieves and dacoits”. Commenting on the prevailing situation when PTI leaders were quitting party and from positions, Faisal Kundi said that people might soon see an advertisement from PTI seeking leaders. He pre­dicted that the PPP will win the general elections. Kundi said that a number of PTI leaders including the prominent ones have contact­ed PPP to join the party however the PPP will welcome those who pursued politics of morality and obeyed the constitutional values. While “Entry is closed for those violating these basic principles of politics”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Water Re­sources, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha congratulated Malik Jawad Hussain on joining PPP and said that PPP had always given respect to its workers and “we all will serve this country to­gether.” The minister hoped that the government would grant ex­tension in the tax exemption for FATA/PATA which was granted in the year 2018 at the time of merger of these areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through executive orders. He criticized the former PTI-led government for bad governance and unprec­edented corruption in the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa during its last around ten years tenure. Kundi also congratulated former MNA, Malik Jawad Hussain, NA 47 Orakzai Agency on joining PPP, on the behalf of the President PPPP, Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party members. Mean­while, Asif Ali Zardari on Friday welcomed Jawad Hussain in the PPP who apprised the President of the situation in the former Federally Administrated Tribal Areas and Provincially Adminis­trated Tribal Areas.