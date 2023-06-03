Lahore’s Child Water Crisis  

I am writing to highlight the dire situation faced by children in Lahore due to the lack of clean water. The absence of safe drinking water poses severe health risks, leaving countless children vulnerable to waterborne diseases and malnutrition. These young lives are at stake, and urgent action is imperative.

The government must prioritize this issue, allocating resources to improve water infrastructure and ensure access to clean water for all. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and community involvement should be encouraged to promote hygiene practices. Only by addressing this crisis can we safeguard the future generations of Lahore from the detrimental effects of contaminated water.

TAYYABA SARFARAZ,

Lahore.