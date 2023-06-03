Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore’s Child Water Crisis  

June 03, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to highlight the dire situation faced by children in Lahore due to the lack of clean water. The absence of safe drinking water poses severe health risks, leaving countless children vulnerable to waterborne diseases and malnutrition. These young lives are at stake, and urgent action is imperative.

The government must prioritize this issue, allocating resources to improve water infrastructure and ensure access to clean water for all. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and community involvement should be encouraged to promote hygiene practices. Only by addressing this crisis can we safeguard the future generations of Lahore from the detrimental effects of contaminated water.

TAYYABA SARFARAZ,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023