Saturday, June 03, 2023
Maryam visits ex-MPA to offer condolences

June 03, 2023
LAHORE   -   Se­nior Vice President and Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz visited the residence of former member provincial assembly Raheela Khadim Hussain to condole over the death of her brother. She also offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Maryam Nawaz also conveyed condolences to the family members on behalf of party Quaid Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif.

