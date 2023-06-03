Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Potohar enclosure

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpin­di gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkha­na model will be replicated in other cities as well. He empha­sized the need for establish­ment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model. He said that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allo­cated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon.