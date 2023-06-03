Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Potohar enclosure

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well. He emphasized the need for establishment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model. He said that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allocated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon.