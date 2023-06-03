MWMC launches face scanning application to prevent bogus attendance

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a special face-scanning applica­tion to check the attendance of staff and to prevent bogus at­tendance here on Friday.

MWMC Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob inau­gurated the application at union councils to start checking of at­tendance of staff. Speaking on the occasion, CEO MWMC said that attendance records of all male and female sanitary staff would be made online.

He said that the application has been launched to discour­age bogus attendance which causing major hurdles in the improvement of progress.

He said that E-Filing system was also being implemented soon in the company for ensur­ing transparency. Shahid Yaqoob said that best cleanliness ar­rangements would be made on Eid-ul-Adha, adding that all of­ficers and staff members would perform duties to provide best services to masses.

COMMISSIONER FOR EARLY COMPLETION OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Multan division Commis­sioner Engineer Amir Khattak on Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure early completion of all ongoing de­velopment projects to provide relief to the masses.

Presiding over a meeting to re­view progress on development projects here, the commissioner said that the provincial gov­ernment had already released funds for the development proj­ects to facilitate masses.