MWMC launches face scanning application to prevent bogus attendance

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a special face-scanning application to check the attendance of staff and to prevent bogus attendance here on Friday.
MWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob inaugurated the application at union councils to start checking of attendance of staff. Speaking on the occasion, CEO MWMC said that attendance records of all male and female sanitary staff would be made online.
He said that the application has been launched to discourage bogus attendance which causing major hurdles in the improvement of progress.
He said that E-Filing system was also being implemented soon in the company for ensuring transparency. Shahid Yaqoob said that best cleanliness arrangements would be made on Eid-ul-Adha, adding that all officers and staff members would perform duties to provide best services to masses.
COMMISSIONER FOR EARLY COMPLETION OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Multan division Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak on Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure early completion of all ongoing development projects to provide relief to the masses.
Presiding over a meeting to review progress on development projects here, the commissioner said that the provincial government had already released funds for the development projects to facilitate masses.