NA body for speedy provision of APCs to police in Katcha areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Stand­ing Committee on Rules of Pro­cedure and Privileges on Friday asked the authorities concerned to accelerate the process for providing Armed Personnel Car­riers (APCs) to the police so that they could take action against the dacoits in Katcha areas of two districts of Punjab.

The meeting of the National As­sembly Standing Committee was held at the Parliament House, Is­lamabad under the Chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA. On the Question of Privilege raised by Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, MNA against DPO Rajanpur, DIG Dera Ghazi Khan, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, DPO Rahim Yar Khan, RPO Bahawalpur, Addl. IG (South Punjab), Chief Secre­tary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab (Home Depart­ment) and IGP Punjab Lahore, re­garding not handling the law and order situation in district Rajan­pur and district Rahim Yar Khan, the committee pended the matter with the direction that Secretary Defence Production, Secretary Interior and Chairman Wah Cantt should attend the next meeting of the committee for resolving the issues of the police department and for manufacturing and pro­viding the Armed Personnel Car­riers to the police department for taking action against the dacoits in Katcha areas of districts Rajan­pur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The committee also directed that this matter should be taken on priority with a report to the committee within 15 days. The committee also directed that the required weapons should be provided to the police.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, MNA regarding not attending the telephone calls of the member by Agha Abdul Raheem, Ex. Director General (D.G), Sehwan Develop­ment Authority, Jamshoro, the committee pended the matter af­ter showing displeasure for Agha Abdul Raheem for not attending the meeting in person. The com­mittee also directed that in future only the movers should be taken on video link. The committee also directed that Chief Secretary Sindh should ensure the presence of Agha Abdul Raheem in the next meeting of the committee.