Naqvi seeks plan for improving healthcare facilities

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan from the health secretary within seven days for improving the healthcare facilities in major hospitals.

The plan will encompass measures for providing essential facilities as well as addressing repair and maintenance requirements to improve services.

CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed these views during a meeting which was attended by the chairman P&D, secretary finance, health secretary, secretary C&W, chairman PITB, chief executive officer (CEO) Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram participated through video-link.

Meanwhile, the relocation of hospitals from old buildings to the newer constructions was discussed to further enhance the quality of service delivery. Biomedical machinery, medical equipment, and other facilities will be provided at major hospitals.

The meeting also agreed to propose the establishment of health councils for major hospitals.

The participants were told that 60 standard medicines will be provided in seven major teaching hospitals, while 25 essential medicines will also be supplied to all cardiology hospitals.

Punjab Cabinet approves measures for employees’ public welfare

The 16th cabinet meeting, held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday, approved measures for the welfare of employees and general public in the province.

The cabinet approved an amendment to the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, ensuring the immediate payment of 65 per cent pension to employees after retirement as it will continue to be paid until the complete pension documents are not prepared.

The cabinet decided to introduce an axle load management regime to prevent overloading and accidents on roads in Punjab. Heavy trailers exiting factories will be subject to regular weight checks, and those exceeding the prescribed limits will not be allowed on the roads. The Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969 were also amended by the cabinet to ensure the effective implementation of the decision. The responsibility for its execution was entrusted to the Minister for Industries SM Tanveer by the CM who also instructed all departments to expedite the resolution of promotion cases for government employees, emphasising that no deserving government employee should be deprived of career advancement. “I am personally monitoring promotion cases of government employees,” he added.

The establishment of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centres was also approved in the meeting. Special centres will be established in Multan, Taunsa, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Wah, to provide rehabilitation services for paralysed patients. Necessary medical equipment will also be provided to paraplegic patients.

To combat smog, Mohsin Naqvi asked for a comprehensive plan from the secretary environment protection department for presentation in the next cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also approved a grantin- aid for the flyover project at Akbar Chowk Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Environmental Protection (single- use plastic product) Regulations, 2023 was also approved.

The meeting approved de-notification of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department’s Administrator General and Official Trustees in Punjab. The revenue mobilisation strategy plan for the fiscal years 2023-24 to 2025-26 was also approved. The decisions of the 4th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development and the 5th and 6th meetings of the cabinet standing committee for law and order were also confirmed.