Need for mental health counselors  

In this letter, I want to emphasize the crucial importance of mental health counselors in Pakistan’s educational system. The mental health of our students is a vital concern that requires immediate care and attention. Increased academic pressure, competitive situations, and personal obstacles are characteristics of the modern educational environment that can have a negative impact on students’ mental health. However, there is still a lack of sufficient mental health counseling services offered in schools and colleges.

By integrating mental health counselors within the educational system, we can provide students with a secure and encouraging atmosphere to address their emotional and psychological needs. These experts can offer guidance, coping mechanisms, and interventions to help students deal with the stresses they encounter.

Furthermore, mental health professionals are essential in reducing the stigma associated with addressing mental health concerns. They play a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting an empathetic and supportive atmosphere. To ensure the overall well-being and academic achievement of our students, it is critical for the government, educational institutions, and relevant stakeholders to prioritize the recruitment of mental health counselors and allocate necessary resources.

RAMEEN FATIMA,

Lahore.