Saturday, June 03, 2023
Next PM, CM Punjab to be from PPP, claims Faisal Mir

June 03, 2023
LAHORE    -    Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab leader Faisal Mir called on PPP Parliamentar­ians President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday. After the meeting, he expressed his opti­mism that the next chief minister Punjab would be from the PPP after 1977. He claimed that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister. He said Asif Zardari was determined to fulfill the dreams of party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

