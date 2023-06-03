Saturday, June 03, 2023
Over 36,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
11:42 AM | June 03, 2023
Over 36,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia and out of these, 28,000 are staying in Madinah.

Out of these, 28000 are staying in Madinah while the other 8,000 have arrived in Makkah after completing their eight-day stay in Madinah.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Hajj Mission has deployed over 100 Haram Guides to assist pilgrims at the entrance, exit points of Masjid Al Haram.

These dedicated Haram guides, proudly displaying Pakistani flags and sporting distinctive green caps and vests, are strategically positioned at various entrances of the Grand Mosque.

The primary role of the Haram guides is to provide valuable assistance and guidance to the pilgrims, ensuring that they are directed towards the buses that will take them comfortably to their assigned accommodations.

To ensure maximum convenience for the pilgrims, the buses for each sector are strategically stationed at designated locations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj flight operation for Pakistani pilgrims kicked off on May 21 as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.

Director Hajj Karachi, Sajjad Haider, DG Benazir Income Support Programme, Imtiaz Shah, and officials of PIA and CAA were also present.

