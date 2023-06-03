PBC condemns lawyer’s kidnapping in Karachi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Friday strongly condemned the kidnapping of Mohammad Jibran Nasir, advocate from Karachi, who was picked up by armed men last night. The PBC vice-chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and its chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a statement, expressed deep concerns over the incident and said that advocates have no affiliation with any political party and they only perform their professional duties. They said that kidnapping/arrest of advocates while performing their professional duties is highly unjustified and demanded that all arrested advocates should be released immediately. They also condemned the incident of Rana Naeem Raza advocate, in Kamoke, Gujranwala, who was murdered in Sargodha and expressed their grief and sorrow for the bereaved family. They demanded of the chief minister Punjab and IGP Punjab to conduct an independent investigation immediately and take punitive action against culprits involved in Naeem Raza advocate’s murder.