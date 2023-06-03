PBC condemns lawyer’s kidnapping in Karachi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Fri­day strongly condemned the kidnapping of Mohammad Ji­bran Nasir, advocate from Ka­rachi, who was picked up by armed men last night. The PBC vice-chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and its chairman Execu­tive Committee Hassan Raza Pa­sha, in a statement, expressed deep concerns over the inci­dent and said that advocates have no affiliation with any po­litical party and they only per­form their professional duties. They said that kidnapping/ar­rest of advocates while perform­ing their professional duties is highly unjustified and demand­ed that all arrested advocates should be released immediate­ly. They also condemned the in­cident of Rana Naeem Raza ad­vocate, in Kamoke, Gujranwala, who was murdered in Sargodha and expressed their grief and sorrow for the bereaved fami­ly. They demanded of the chief minister Punjab and IGP Pun­jab to conduct an independent investigation immediately and take punitive action against cul­prits involved in Naeem Raza advocate’s murder.