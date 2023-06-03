Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PCF Secretary stresses vital role of cycling on World Bicycle Day

PCF Secretary stresses vital role of cycling on World Bicycle Day
OUR STAFF REPORT
June 03, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-The Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Moazzam Khan Klair, emphasized the immense importance of World Bicycle Day in promoting the crucial role of cycling in tackling various global challenges. 

Speaking about the efforts of Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and himself in the PCF as Secretary General, Moazzam Klair highlighted the positive impact cycling can have on health, the environment, and traffic congestion in Pakistan.

He stated, “Cycling in Pakistan has the potential to effectively address health issues by encouraging physical activity, combat environmental degradation by reducing carbon emissions, and contribute to controlling traffic congestion. The commendable efforts of President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and the PCF are instrumental in promoting cycling as a viable solution.”

He further explained, “Promoting cycling as a mode of transport can help conserve fuel and reduce the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. By focusing on these aspects, Pakistan can witness improvements in public health, environmental sustainability, and resource conservation.”

Cut in prices of petroleum products, LPG to control inflation: Mian Zahid

Moazzam Khan Klair’s remarks highlight the multifaceted benefits of cycling and shed light on its potential to bring about positive change in Pakistan. World Bicycle Day serves as a reminder of the importance of this sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation in addressing global challenges.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023